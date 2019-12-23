DopeCoin (DOPE) Market Capitalization Reaches $194,746.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $194,746.00 and approximately $2,538.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00558730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007933 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

