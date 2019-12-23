Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Dropcar stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Dropcar has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative return on equity of 236.23% and a negative net margin of 224.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

About Dropcar

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

