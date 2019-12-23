DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSPG. ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get DSP Group alerts:

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DSP Group during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,723. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $353.34 million, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.72. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.