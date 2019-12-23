Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DUKE opened at GBX 50.42 ($0.66) on Monday. Duke Royalty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.80 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.13. The company has a market cap of $121.49 million and a P/E ratio of 24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited, formerly Praetorian Resources Limited, is a closed-ended investment holding company. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of royalty finance and related opportunities to build a stable and reliable income for shareholders by seeking to invest in, long term, revenue-based royalties in private and/or public companies, and/or other alternative asset classes and/or financing instruments from time to time that bear similar risk and return characteristics to the investments in long term, revenue-based royalties.

