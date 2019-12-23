DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.75. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 36.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DURECT by 319.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth $172,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

