Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 399.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

