DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JGHAF opened at $22.23 on Monday. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

