EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $17.53 million and $566,588.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, P2PB2B, LocalTrade and DDEX. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057408 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00083554 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000902 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,502.97 or 1.00364139 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, DDEX and LocalTrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

