Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Hits $7.85 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $45,102.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00556491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008145 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,113,774 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

