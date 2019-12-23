Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Elanor Retail Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

ERF stock opened at A$1.26 ($0.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.24. Elanor Retail Property Fund has a 52-week low of A$1.14 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of A$1.30 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.99, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Elanor Retail Property Fund

Elanor Retail Property Fund is externally managed real estate investment fund investing in Australian retail property, focusing predominantly on quality, high yielding neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres. The strategy of Elanor Retail Property Fund is to acquire and unlock value in these assets to provide attractive cash flows and capital growth potential, to grow its investments under management through establishing new managed investment funds.

