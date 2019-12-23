Electra Private Equity Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 31 (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ELTA stock opened at GBX 426.16 ($5.61) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 331.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 339.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. Electra Private Equity has a 12 month low of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 412 ($5.42).

Separately, HSBC raised their target price on Electra Private Equity from GBX 407 ($5.35) to GBX 441 ($5.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Electra Private Equity Company Profile

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

