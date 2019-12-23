Emercoin Price Hits $0.12 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 69.2% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $17,932.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,921,349 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Tux Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

