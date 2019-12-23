Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$56.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an overweight rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.62.

Enbridge stock opened at C$51.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$39.69 and a twelve month high of C$51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 112.42%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,537 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.30, for a total value of C$120,000.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,035 shares in the company, valued at C$2,177,455.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,779.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

