EncrypGen Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. EncrypGen has a market cap of $1.17 million and $3,186.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncrypGen token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EncrypGen

EncrypGen launched on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EncrypGen Token Trading

EncrypGen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

