Energy Transfer LP Unit Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ET. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

ET opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

