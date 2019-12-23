Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.42. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,088,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $653,846,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $191,326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 68.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,488,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,311 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

