Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €18.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €14.75 ($17.15) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.00. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.