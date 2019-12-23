Enigma Achieves Market Cap of $32.19 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00005745 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, AirSwap and Mercatox. Enigma has a market capitalization of $32.19 million and $1.01 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00068860 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00585658 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000839 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx, AirSwap, Bittrex, ABCC, Kyber Network, Tidex, Liqui, Hotbit, Mercatox, Huobi, Binance and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.