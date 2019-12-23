Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ENZ stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 1.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

