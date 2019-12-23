Equal 24-Hour Volume Hits $73.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $216,583.00 and $73.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00182496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.01175674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,406,497 tokens. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, IDEX, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

