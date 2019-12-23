Eternity 1-Day Volume Tops $227.00 (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Eternity has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Eternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. Eternity has a total market capitalization of $10,366.00 and $227.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eternity alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Eternity Profile

ENT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,179,247 coins. Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group.

Buying and Selling Eternity

Eternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.