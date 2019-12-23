Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Shares of GIS opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $266,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

