Everus (EVR) Market Capitalization Tops $11.20 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $3,611.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.53 or 0.06190209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,919,136 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

