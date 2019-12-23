ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.11 Million

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report $252.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.59 million to $254.64 million. ExlService posted sales of $234.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $986.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.00 million to $989.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $187,209.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,124 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 183.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

