Explor Resources (CVE:EXS) Trading Down 16.7%

Explor Resources Inc. (CVE:EXS)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 138,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 238,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Explor Resources (CVE:EXS)

Explor Resources Inc, a junior gold and base metals mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and base metal properties in Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Its flagship property is the Timmins Porcupine West Gold Project consisting of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented mining claims covering a total of 3,200 hectares located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp.

