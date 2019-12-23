F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $158.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday.

F5 Networks stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $173.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.80. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $33,932.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,820.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $7,925,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in F5 Networks by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

