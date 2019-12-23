Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earning Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news sentiment score of -2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Facebook’s ranking:

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372,378. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $587.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,494,146 shares of company stock valued at $462,442,918. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.