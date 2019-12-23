Faceter (FACE) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $10.39. Faceter has a market capitalization of $554,779.00 and approximately $2,893.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.47 or 0.06175234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

