Factom Hits 1-Day Volume of $417,801.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Factom has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00030565 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, Upbit and Bittrex. Factom has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and approximately $417,801.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00181380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01180823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,993,799 coins. Factom’s official website is factom.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit, Cryptopia, BCEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

