Fandom Sports Media (CNSX:FDM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Fandom Sports Media Corp (CNSX:FDM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 90524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Fandom Sports Media Company Profile (CNSX:FDM)

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

