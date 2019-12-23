FansTime Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,007.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, FCoin and Gate.io. FansTime has a total market cap of $614,499.00 and $46,007.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, HADAX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

