Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) vs. Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Head to Head Survey

Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) and Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Farmmi alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Farmmi and Seneca Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmmi 0 0 0 0 N/A Seneca Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmmi and Seneca Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmmi $29.82 million 0.33 $3.22 million N/A N/A Seneca Foods $1.20 billion 0.29 $5.75 million N/A N/A

Seneca Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Farmmi.

Risk & Volatility

Farmmi has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seneca Foods has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmmi and Seneca Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmmi N/A N/A N/A Seneca Foods 0.88% -3.60% -1.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Farmmi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Seneca Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Seneca Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seneca Foods beats Farmmi on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also operates Farmmi Jicai, an online store that sells edible fungi products under Forasen and Farmmi Liangpin brands; Farmmi Liangpin Market, an online store that sells edible fungi products under Farmmi Liangpin and Puyangtang brands, as well as other agricultural products purchased from third party manufacturers. The company offers its products through distributors. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. The company also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement. In addition, it is involved in the sale of cans and ends, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. The company offers its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; and food service distributors, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in 90 countries, as well as to the federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Marion, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.