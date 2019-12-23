Financial Contrast: Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NASDAQ:PVL)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia 56.77% 29.06% 11.87% Permianville Royalty Trust 26.20% 12.08% 12.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penn Virginia and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $440.83 million 1.02 $224.79 million $9.19 3.25 Permianville Royalty Trust $15.94 million 3.89 $14.35 million N/A N/A

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Penn Virginia and Permianville Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penn Virginia presently has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.50%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Penn Virginia has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

