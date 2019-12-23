Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$27.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE FTT traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.38. 79,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,958. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$21.17 and a 52-week high of C$26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,097 shares of company stock valued at $100,668.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

