First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRC. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.23.

FRC stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $118.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after purchasing an additional 350,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,918,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

