Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.54

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$21.54 ($15.28) and last traded at A$21.47 ($15.23), with a volume of 28631 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$21.47 ($15.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$16.61.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

The firm also recently announced a interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.