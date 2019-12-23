FREE Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $627,093.00 and $8,567.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01164916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00116971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin launched on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.