FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $20.88 million and approximately $386,331.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00181380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01180823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Ethfinex, Livecoin, ABCC, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Binance, IDEX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.