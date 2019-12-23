Fusion Hits Market Capitalization of $6.23 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000377 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,415.61 or 0.97915986 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

