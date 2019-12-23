FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,829 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.