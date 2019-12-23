FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

WEN stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wendys by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after buying an additional 363,545 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 2,361.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 12.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 3,181.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 161,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 322,561 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,994 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.