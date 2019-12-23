FY2019 EPS Estimates for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Lowered by Analyst

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.45.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Carnival has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 579.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.