FY2019 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Reduced by Analyst

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for HollyFrontier in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $5.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

Shares of HFC opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,202 shares of company stock worth $2,345,077. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

