FY2019 EPS Estimates for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of SWX opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.10 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.49 per share, with a total value of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

