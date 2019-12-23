FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Increased by Analyst

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.39) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.44). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann reissued a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $43.46 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.