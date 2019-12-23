FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gear Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:GXE opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.46.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.46 million during the quarter.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

