FY2020 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Lifted by Capital One Financial

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 711,859 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

