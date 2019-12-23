G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

