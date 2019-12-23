Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Galera Therapeutics an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

GRTX opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $4,912,492.14. Also, insider Holdings A/S Novo acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $6,380,000.00.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

