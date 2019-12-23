Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Holdings Lifted by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216,818 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 2.06% of Gardner Denver worth $90,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,643,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,079,000 after buying an additional 4,946,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,040,000 after acquiring an additional 170,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,747,000 after acquiring an additional 52,732 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 113.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,220,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gardner Denver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDI opened at $36.64 on Monday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $596.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.21 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.